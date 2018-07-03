Heavy rains lash Mumbai; normal life hit

Incessant rain has lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, disrupting local train services and road traffic with water logging in several low-lying areas.
The weatherman has predicted widespread rainfall in the state during the next 36 hours.
The heavy rain has been blamed for the bridge collapsing in Andheri.
Here’s a glimpse of a rain-drenched city.
IMAGE: Mumbai woke up to a rainy Tuesday; the city has been experiencing heavy rain since Monday evening. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
IMAGE: The suburbs recorded 88 mm rain and south Mumbai recorded 43 mm between 8.30 pm on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday. Rainfall between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday was 131.4 mm in the suburbs and 75.2 mm in south Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
IMAGE: In the wake of the bridge collapse and continuous rains, schools ideclared a holiday. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
IMAGE: The waterlogging has caused vehicular disruptions and traffic snarls in many areas of the city. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Skymet Weather predicts heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in Mumbai, Thane and other cities in Maharashtra including Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Satara and Pune. Goa too will receive heavy rainfall. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
