Heavy rains lash Mumbai; normal life hit

July 03, 2018 14:02 IST

Incessant rain has lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, disrupting local train services and road traffic with water logging in several low-lying areas.

The weatherman has predicted widespread rainfall in the state during the next 36 hours.

The heavy rain has been blamed for the bridge collapsing in Andheri.

Here’s a glimpse of a rain-drenched city.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mumbai woke up to a rainy Tuesday; the city has been experiencing heavy rain since Monday evening.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The suburbs recorded 88 mm rain and south Mumbai recorded 43 mm between 8.30 pm on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday. Rainfall between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday was 131.4 mm in the suburbs and 75.2 mm in south Mumbai.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: In the wake of the bridge collapse and continuous rains, schools ideclared a holiday.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The waterlogging has caused vehicular disruptions and traffic snarls in many areas of the city.