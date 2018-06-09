Train, road, air traffic hit as monsoon arrives in Mumbai

Last updated on: June 09, 2018 13:36 IST

The Mumbai metropolis received heavy rainfall on Saturday following the onset of the southwest monsoon, leading to a slight delay in the running of suburban trains.

IMAGE: A view of waterlogged railway track between Sion and Matunga stations. Photograph: Kind courtesy @snsuresh/Twitter

Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of city particularly in Mahim, Worli and Hindmata.

According to reports, several flights were delayed and three cancelled due to weather conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra.

IMAGE: A submerged road at Parel. Photograph: Kind courtesy @ParmarYash24/Twitter

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am today," IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said.

Meanwhile, trains on the suburban section of the Central Railway were running late by 10-12 minutes due to the showers, an official said, adding that there were no cancellations.

IMAGE: Vehicles wade through waterlogged road at Five gardens in Matunga. Photograph: Kind courtesy @prashantd21/Twitter

"There was a case of wall debris falling on tracks this morning on Down slow line. The debris were removed immediately and for some time, trains on Down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of CR, said.

This happened during non-peak early morning hours, he said.

IMAGE: People wade through water on a submerged road at Hindamata in Parel. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

There is nothing to panic about and commuters are advised not to fall prey to rumours, Udasi added.

With inputs from agencies