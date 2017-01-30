5 dead after gunmen open fire at mosque in Quebec

January 30, 2017 09:15 IST

Five people were killed after multiple gunmen opened fire in Canada’s Quebec City mosque around 8 pm on Sunday during evening prayers, the mosque’s president told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier, a witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 worshipers inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Most of the people inside the building were men.

Initial reports from CBC’s French-language service Radio-Canada suggest that as many as three shooters began firing.

Quebec City Police have confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

A large number of heavily armed police responded to the scene and according to local media the president of the mosque said that dozens were injured.

“There are many victims ... there are deaths,” a Quebec police‎ spokesman told reporters.

“Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” said the mosque’s president, Mohamed Yangui.

In June 2016, a pig’s head was left on the doorstep of the cultural centre.