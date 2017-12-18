Meet the WINNERS and LOSERS of Gujarat and HP polls

Last updated on: December 19, 2017 09:04 IST

The results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls have been announced with Bharatiya Janata Party winning in both states.

Here are some of the most prominent winners and losers.

GUJARAT:

>> Jignesh Mevani

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has won from Vadgam seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, defeating BJP's nominee Vijay Chakravarti by 19,696 votes. Mevani, who contested as an independent candidate with support of the Congress, polled 95,497 votes on the seat reserved for a Schedule Caste nominee. He shot to fame after seven Dalit youths were flogged allegedly by self-styled cow vigilantes at Una last year.

>> Vijay Rupani

With 52,155 votes, the Gujarat chief minister has won from Rajkot West. Indranil Rajguru from the Congress, Rupani's contender, came in second with 29,000-odd votes.

>> Nitin Patel

The deputy chief minister has a reason to smile. After trailing, Patel has won from Mehsana which contains Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's hometown, Vadnagar.

>> Jaynarayan Vyas

The former Cabinet minister in Gujarat has lost from Sidhpur.

>> Shaktisinh Gohil

The Congress man has lost from Mandvi-Kachch.

>> Alpesh Thakore

The OBC leader who extended his support to the Congress has won from Radhanpur.

>> Arjun Modhwadia

The senior Congress leader has lost from Porbandar.

HIMACHAL PRADESH:

>> Virbhadra Singh

Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh's outgoing chief minister has won the Arki assembly seat in Solan, by a margin of 6,051 votes, defeating Rattan Singh Pal of the BJP.

>> Prem Kumar Dhumal

BJP's chief ministerial face was defeated from the Sujanpur assembly seat. The former chief minister lost to his Congress rival Rajinder Singh Rana by about 3,500 votes. Dhumal accepted his defeat and said that the result was unexpected and the party would do introspection.