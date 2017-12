Last updated on: December 18, 2017 23:01 IST

Wresting power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh and retaining it in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party continued its winning 'assembly run' over the Congress since it came to power in the centre in 2014.

GUJARAT

HIMACHAL PRADESH

