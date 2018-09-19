Good Samaritans work to rescue animals from Hurricane Florence

September 19, 2018 08:33 IST

Hurricane Florence hammered the Carolinas in America with damaging winds, storm surge and catastrophic flooding.

The damage is so catastrophic that experts are pegging property damage and disruption from Hurricane Florence to total at least $17 billion to $22 billion.

Additionally, the storm has claimed 32 deaths as of Monday, most of them in North Carolina, a number that had nearly doubled since a day earlier.

Dogs, domestic animals and livestock took a hit from the record-breaking rainfall, surging floodwaters and brutal winds.

Here are some of the most heart-warming images from the rescue.

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, swim free after their release in Leland, North Carolina. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters

A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved as the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Carla Ramm checks on her cat Jackjack after they were loaded onto a boat during their rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Horses are led to higher ground during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. Photograph: Randall Hill/Reuters

US Coast Guard Petty Officer David Kelly carries a dog to safety during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. Photograph: Randall Hill/Reuters

Members of Coast Guard Shallow-Water Response Boat Team 3 help pets stranded by floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence near Riegelwood, North Carolina. Photograph: US Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Loumania Stewart/Reuters

Susan Hedgpeth hugs her dog Cooper, as they go to higher ground via the United States Coast Guard during Tropical Storm Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. Photograph: Randall Hill/Reuters

A woman carries her cat on a flooded street after Hurricane Florence struck Piney Green, North Carolina. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters