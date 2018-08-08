Fire breaks out at BPCL refinery in Mumbai's Chembur

August 08, 2018 16:03 IST

A fire broke out at a refinery of Bharat Petroleum in Mumbai's Mahul area after explosions, a Fire Brigade official said.

The plant at Mahul road in Chembur area of Mumbai caught fire at around 3 pm, the official said.

There were no reports of any injury so far, he added.

Seven fire engines and two foam tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, the official said.

Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate, Shiv Sena MLA from Anushakti Nagar told Rediff.com that fire is spreading fast across the factory.

'There was a blast. Fire is spreading fast across the factory. I saw people came running out from the plant. I just hope not many people are trapped inside,' he said.