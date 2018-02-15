Ex-student kills 17 in shooting spree at Florida high school

Last updated on: February 15, 2018 10:21 IST

The mass shooting, which is said to be 18th incident in the year, seems to have rekindled a debate on the controversial gun control legislation in the US.

Lalit K Jha/PTI reports

IMAGE: Florida Governor Rick Scott visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A former student armed with an assault-style rifle went on a shooting spree at a high school in Florida, killing at least 17 people and injuring more than a dozen others, including an Indian-American student, in one of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States.

The 19 year-old suspect identified as Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland who was expelled for disciplinary reasons, was arrested after the deadly rampage on Wednesday.

The school has a large number of Indian-American students and at least one student from the community was injured in the incident.

According to media reports, the suspect is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree.

IMAGE: Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida are evacuated from the school building after the shooting. The suspect, Nicolas Cruz, has been taken into custody.Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Nicolas Cruz was the killer. He is in custody. We already began to dissect his websites and social media that he was on... some of the things that come to mind are very, very disturbing,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters at a news conference in Florida.

“He had countless magazines, multiple magazines, and at this point, we believe he had one AR-15 rifle,” the sheriff added.

According to investigators, Cruz pulled the fire alarm to draw people out of classrooms and increase the number of casualties, the CNN reported. But the school already had a fire drill earlier in the day, leading some to think it was a false alarm.

Of the 17 dead, 12 were inside the building, two were shot dead just outside the building, one was on a street outside the school, and two people lost their lives at a hospital. Israel, however, could not confirm the number of victim students.

Authorities said several victims were being treated in the hospital. Three of them are in critical condition.

An Indian-American student, a ninth grader, sustained minor injures after he was hit by splinters. He is being treated at a hospital.

IMAGE: The suspect, Nicolas Cruz, was a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“This is a sad day for the country and the community. We all Indian-Americans are praying for the victims,” said Shekar Reddy, whose friend’s son was among those injured in the mass shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting local officials in the investigation.

Israel said Cruz was expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons.

“I don’t know the specifics,” the sheriff said. However, according to media reports, Cruz was expelled last year after a fight with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

The shooting, which is among the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history, revived debate over gun control.

US President Donald Trump offered his “prayers and condolences to the families of the victims.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” US President Trump tweeted.

He spoke with the Florida Governor and other top officials.

IMAGE: People wait for loved ones as they are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting which claimed the lives of 17. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Senator Chris Murphy termed it as “a horrific scene” playing out at a high school in South Florida.

“Turn on your television right now, you’re going to see scenes of children running for their lives. It’s what looks to be the [18]th school shooting in this country, and we have not even hit March,” he said on the Senate floor.

7 Number of children that die each day from gun violence in the US

Murphy rued at the incident, claiming it was a fallout of “our inaction”.

“This happens nowhere else other than the United States of America... It only happens here not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else,” Murphy said.

IMAGE: Fire Rescue personnel work the scene at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Every day in this country, 46 children are shot, said Congressman Donald M Payne.

“Every day in this country, seven children die from gun violence. Those statistics do not occur in any other high-income country on this planet,” he said, urging the members of the US Congress to use their “power to make the world safer for all children.”

“The motives behind the tragic shooting today remain a mystery, but one thing is certain -- the loss of innocent life at the hands of a merciless gunman is heinous and despicable,” said Congressman Peter Roskam.

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said another American community is reeling from the horror of gun violence, perpetrated against innocent school children.

“Too many families have lost someone to the senseless epidemic of gun violence. Congress has a moral responsibility to take common-sense action to prevent the daily tragedy of gun violence in communities across America. Enough is enough,” Pelosi said.