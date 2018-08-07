DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, 5-time Tamil CM, dies at 94

August 07, 2018 19:09 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazagham president M Karunanidhi died in Chennai on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, the city hospital where the leader was admitted, said.

The 94-year old leader’s end came at 6.10 p.m.

“With deep anguish we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 6.10 pm. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond.

IMAGE: The statement from Kauvery Hospital announcing the DMK chief's demise. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

“We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide,” a press release by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, said.

The veteran of Dravidian politics was shifted to the hospital on July 28 from his Gopalapuram residence following a dip in his blood pressure and he was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit ever since.