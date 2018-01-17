PHOTOS: Defence Minister Sitharaman flies Sukhoi jet

January 17, 2018 15:21 IST

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took off in the Indian Air Force’s frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base in Jodhpur.

The country’s first woman defence minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot and was wearing the pilot’s G-suit.

The sortie went on for 30 minutes, defence sources said.

“She is reviewing the operational preparedness and combat capabilities,” the sources said.

Sukhoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory.

Photographs: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter