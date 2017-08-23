Daredevil dangling his fiance over cliff isn't quite what it seems

August 23, 2017 08:30 IST

Over 1,100ft above the Atlantic Ocean, student Marcelle Rangel da Cunha smiles as her fiance Luiz Fernando Candeia helps her dangle precariously over the edge of a rock.

The backdrop of the brilliant blue sea, the beautiful blue sky is all forgotten as Rangel da Cunha, 21, appears to risk her life for the photo at the Pedra del Telegrafo, an hour’s drive from Rio de Janeiro on Brazil’s south east coast.

IMAGE: This image of Marcelle Rangel da Cunha smiling as her fiance Luiz Fernando Candeia holds on to her went viral on social media. Photograph: nandogringones/Instagram

But, those who are worried about the well-being of the young girl can heave a sigh of relief.

Even though the photo shows Rangel da Cunha dangling precariously from the cliff, in fact, there is a plateau just below where people can stand.

IMAGE: Here's the actual image of the plateau with people gathering to take their image.

Photograph: Valderes Sarnaglia/Flickr

The Pedra del Telegrafo, located around an hour’s drive from the centre of Rio de Janeiro, is a popular tourist spot with hikers who make the trek to capture incredible photos at the picturesque spot.

Luiz Fernando Candeia was quoted as saying, “My fiancé thinks a lot like me and loves adventure and adrenaline. She really wanted to try it. I’ve done it before, but you need to practice a lot to make it work.”

He says that to capture the perfect image all you need is a specific camera angle and some cropping skills.

IMAGE: The Pedra del Telegrafo, located around an hour’s drive from the centre of Rio de Janeiro, is a popular tourist spot. Photograph: @pedradotelegrafo/Instagram

IMAGE: Thousands gather at the tourist spot to take their images in precarious positions all to have some fun and explore their adventure side. Photograph: @ pedradotelegrafo/Instagram

Not quite so scary now.