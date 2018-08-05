Complete shutdown over Article 35-A brings Kashmir to a standstill

August 05, 2018 19:26 IST

Life in Kashmir on Sunday came to a standstill due to a complete shutdown called by separatists against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35-A, which bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A view of deserted Srinagar during complete shutdown called by separatists.

The situation across the valley was peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere, officials said.

Shops and business establishments were closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike called.

Groups of people also staged peaceful rallies at several places including Gool, Sangaldan and Banihal in support of the Article 35A, the officials said.

The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a two-day strike, begining Sunday, as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the validity of the Article 35-A on Monday.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel patrol a deserted street.

The state government has filed an application before the Registrar of the Supreme Court, informing that it is going to seek adjournment of the hearing of the petition in view of the "ongoing preparations for the upcoming Panchayat and urban local body and municipal elections in the state".

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir for maintaining law and order.

Various organisations included Bar Association, transporters and traders' bodies have extended support to the shutdown call of the JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A deserted look of Srinagar during the shutdown.

Protests have been held across the length and breadth of Kashmir over the past few days with mainstream parties like the National Conference and People's Democratic Party also holding rallies in support of continuing Article 35-A.

Meanwhile, Amarnath yatra was suspended from Jammu in the view of protest.

A few hundred pilgrims camping in Jammu to join the yatra to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas were not allowed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp this morning, the officials said.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Groups of people also staged peaceful rallies at several places.

Train services were also suspended in the valley, a senior railway official said.

The official said there were apprehensions of law and order problem in the valley, hence train service will remain suspended for two days on August 5 and 6.