10 dead as three-storey building collapses in Indore

April 01, 2018 11:03 IST

At least ten people have died and three other have injured after a three-story building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in Indore on Saturday night.

The lodge, located near the Sarvate Bus Stand here, collapsed last night as it was around 60 years old and in a bad shape, Choti Gwaltoli police station inspector Sanju Kamle said.

"We rushed 12 people to the hospital. Doctors there declared ten dead since last night," he said, adding, two women were among the dead.

Two persons, who were injured in the incident, are being treated at the government MY Hospital.

Asked whether the collapse was caused after a car crashed into the main pillar of the building bringing it down like a pack of cards, he said investigations are on.

It will take another hour to remove the debris, Kamle said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next kin of those killed in the collapse.

He also granted a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured in this incident.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: ANI