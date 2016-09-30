'Pop': Britain's Princess Charlotte utters her first word

September 30, 2016 10:39 IST

It was the day Charlotte and George stole the royal show in Canada.



And this trip will definitely be doubly memorable for Britain’s royal family as it was not only the first trip for 17-month-old Princess Charlotte, but also where she uttered her first word in public but also performed her first walkabout.

IMAGE: Princess Charlotte stole the show as she plays with balloons and said her first words in public at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Photograph: Jonathan Hayward/Pool/Reuters

And, the 17-month-old’s delightedly said ‘pop pop’ because of the balloons.

The youngsters were guests of honour at a bash thrown in the gardens of Government House, British Columbia, to mark their first tour of Canada with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

And all the stops were pulled to make it a memorable one. Organisers brought in a petting zoo, complete with miniature horses, goats and rabbits, and a troupe of children’s entertainers to add an extra special touch to the day.

IMAGE: Princess Charlotte pets a dog as her mother the Duchess of Cambridge watches during the children's party to honour the little tots. Photograph: Jonathan Hayward/Pool/Reuters

The party was also attended by 24 children from the Military Family Resource Centre, a charity which supports families where one parent is deployed overseas.

As soon as the Duchess of Cambridge put her daughter down she toddled off - the first time she has been seen walking in public - and made a beeline for the balloon arch to the petting zoo.

IMAGE: Prince George of Cambridge plays with bubbles at the party while his father Prince William looks on. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

As she hugged the balloons she could be heard to utter her first words in public: ‘Pop’.

George was more hesitant at first, asking for his mummy, but soon got into the swing of things and grabbed an orange, fish-shaped bubble gun which he cheekily fired at his little sister.

Charlotte seemed totally obsessed with the balloons and tried to lift them off the grounds, which made everyone laugh, including her adoring parents.

IMAGE: Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch as a man inflates balloons. Photograph: Chris Wattie/Reuters

William asked: “Do you want a balloon Charlotte?” Charlotte could also be heard to call William over, saying ‘dada’. “Yeah,” said William turning towards her.

George, meanwhile, showed that he had inherited his family’s love of anything equine and headed off towards miniature horses Honey and TJ for a ride before “having a blast” at the bubble station with his father.

IMAGE: Aren't they cute together? Family that plays together, stays together. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images)