BJP's Biplab Deb takes oath as Tripura CM

March 09, 2018 13:11 IST

Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday took oath as chief minister of Tripura, assuming the charge of the first Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state after ending 25 year rule of the Left Front.

IMAGE: Biplab Kumar Deb will head the BJP's first government after ending the 25 year rule of the Left Front. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Governor Tathagata Roy also administered the oath of office to BJP leader Jishnu Deb Burman as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers, including Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura chief N C Debbarma.

The IPFT is an ally of the BJP in the northeastern state.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Assam Rifles ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states - Vijay Rupani of Gujarat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh, Sarbananda Sonowal of Assam, Raghubar Das of Jharkhand besides others also attended the function.

IMAGE: BJP leader Jishnu Deb Burman takes the oath of office as deputy chief minister of Tripura.

Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Outgoing Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar also attended the event.

The political hue of Tripura also changed from red to saffron as one could see giant posters bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah dominate the landscape.

From the airport to the venue, BJP flags lined up both sides of the street, as party workers wearing saffron celebrated in the streets.

“A 100-foot-long stage was erected for the big function. This is a big day for us as it marks a political transition for the state. The victory has been made possible by the development work of Modiji that has inspired our workers in Tripura to work for a change,” BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said.