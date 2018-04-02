Bharat Bandh: Protests erupt across the country

Last updated on: April 02, 2018 13:22 IST

Violence broke out in several parts of the country after Dalit organisations called for a bandh on Monday expressing concerns over the alleged “dilution” of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

The Supreme Court on March 20 had banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989, a legislation meant to protect the marginalised communities from abuse and discrimination.

Here’s a look at the chaos from across the country.

Cars are burnt and property is damaged in UP's Hapur city. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people not to vitiate the law and order. Photograph: @ANI/Twitter

At Forbesganj Junction in Bihar, protesters blocked the railway tracks to protest the dilution of the SC/ST Act. In several parts of the country, the protests turned violent with the protesters clashing with the police. Photograph: @ANI/Twitter

Similar scenes of blocking trains in Odisha were seen. Photograph: @ANI/Twitter

In Rajasthan's Barmer, cars were burnt and damaged as the protests turned violent. Photograph: @ANI/Twitter

In Arrah, Bihar, car tyres were burnt and property was damaged. Different groups, including Communist Party of India-Marxist–Leninis Liberation activists blocked a train too. Photograph: @ANI/Twitter

Protesters block a railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. Photograph: @ANI/Twitter

Women took to the streets in Rajasthan and blocked roads as part of the Bharat Bandh. Photograph: @ANI/Twitter

Shops were being forcibly shut down by protesters in Dehradun. Photograph: @ANI/Twitter