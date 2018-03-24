Anna Hazare's hunger strike continues for second day

March 24, 2018 21:17 IST

Social-activist Anna Hazare’s indefinite hunger strike entered the second day on Saturday, as thousands of farmers from across the country continued their sit-in to press for their demands at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

His aides claimed that the octogenarian leader has lost weight due to the hunger strike.

Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the ‘Waterman of India’, also visited Hazare on Saturday.

According to one of his aides, Patidar leader Hardik Patel was to visit him on Saturday but did not turn up.

From the appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states, giving pension to farmers whose age is more than sixty years, his demands are diverse this time.

He has also been demanding an increase in the Minimum Support Price for farm produce.

At a time when the agrarian crisis is pushing farmers to commit suicide, the social activist has united various farmer organisations of the country.

He sat on the hunger strike on Friday at the Ramlila Maidan, the venue of his protest in 2011 that had rocked the then United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre and captured the imagination of scores of people.

