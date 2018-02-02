8 of the world's most amazing bridges

February 02, 2018 08:19 IST

They’re a means to an end: bridges are fundamentally a way to get from point A to point B.

However, as designs get bolder, bridges have also become destinations in their own right.

National Geographic has listed out a few bridges, which will impress, thrill, and perhaps even make you fall in love.

Here are some of them.

Die Rakotzbrücke: Kromlau Park, Kromlau, German

Commissioned by Friedrich Hermann Rötschke in 1860, Rakotzbrücke’s perfect parabola and basalt spires make it a legendary “devil’s bridge.”

Photograph: Peter Hirth/Redux

Rolling Bridge: London, England

Completed in 2004, Heatherwick Studio’s Rolling Bridge provides access to the Grand Union Canal in London’s Paddington Basin.

Photograph: Steve Speller/ Alamy Stock Studio

Inca Rope Bridge: Akpurimac River, Peru

Q’eswachaka, one of the last surviving Inca rope bridges, has spanned 124 feet across the Akpurimac canyon for more than 500 years.

Photograph: Wigber Roth/Getty Images

Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge: Zermatt, Switzerland

At 1,620 feet long, the CharlesKuonenSuspension Bridge in Zermatt is the longest suspension footbridge in the world.

Photograph: GFC Collection/Alamy Stock Photo

Golden Gate Bridge: San Francisco, United States of America

Over three million vehicles cross San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge every month.

Photograph: Spondylolithesis/Getty Images

Stepping stone bridge: Fenghuang, China

A traditional dingbu bridge, made of cut and sunken stones, stretches across the TuojiangRiver in China’s Phoenix Ancient Town.

Photograph: Paul Rushton/Alamy Stock Photo

Living Root Bridge: Nongriat, India

The name gives it all away. The Living Root Bridge is made from living, grounded tree roots so that it is not washed away by flood.

Photograph: Alex Treadway/National Geographic Creative

Bridge of Sighs: Rio di Palazzo, Venice, Italy

Visitors can take a gondola ride underneath the romantic Bridge of Sighs, or explore the palace inside.

Photograph: Buena Vista Images/Getty Images