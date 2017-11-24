1 killed as 4-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

November 24, 2017 12:15 IST

A four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi on Friday, leaving an 18-year-old woman dead and five others injured, officials said.

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force teams have started rescue and relief operation along with fire-brigade personnel from Bhiwandi, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan civic bodies.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

At least 20 other persons are feared trapped under the debris of the building in Navi Vasti locality, according to Asmita Nikam, District Disaster Management Control Officer.

The collapse occurred around 9 am, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told reporters.

IMAGE: While the body of one was pulled out, five others were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

“The body of Ruksana Khan was pulled out from the debris and five others were rescued and admitted to the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital,” Nikam said.

Nikam also said that National Disaster Response Force teams have started rescue and relief operation along with fire-brigade personnel from Bhiwandi, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan civic bodies.