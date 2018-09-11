17 years after 9/11, New York subway station reopens

September 11, 2018 08:03 IST

Seventeen years after the horrific 9/11 terrorist attacks, a New York City subway station has opened again.

Cortlandt Street station was under the World Trade Center, whose twin towers collapsed on September 11, 2001, after being struck by planes commandeered by Al-Qaeda terrorist.

Here are some of the glimpses of the reopening ceremony.

All p hotograph: Metropolitan Transportation Authority

People cheered, clapped and held their phones up to record the event as a train rolled to a stop, video footage from the subway station showed.

WTC Cortlandt reappeared on online maps of the New York subway system after many years of no stop.

The station was completely buried under the rubble after the attack. Its shell, tracks and tunnels were all destroyed.

Among the station's new features is a marble mosaic by artist Ann Hamilton based on the Declaration of Independence.

“WTC Cortlandt is more than a new subway station. It is symbolic of New Yorkers' resolve in restoring and substantially improving the entire World Trade Center site," said MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota.

The new station cost $181 million to rebuild. “I ride the whole subway system and the 1 and 5 lines are my favourites. I’ve wanted to see this station since I was a child but it closed after the Twin Towers were destroyed. I feel very proud to be here,” local resident Fidel Molina told CNN.

The 9/11 attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the United States and led to the launch of deadly, long-running wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.