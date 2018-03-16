PHOTOS: The odd, odd world we live in!

March 16, 2018 08:16 IST

These eight images show the wonderfully weird world around us.

Saudi men perform a stunt known as 'sidewall skiing' (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Mohamed Al Hwaity/Reuters

People walk past an installation by renowned LA-based balloon designer Jihan Zencirli, aka Geronimo in Melbourne, Australia. The installation is Zencirli's first ever public Australian creation, using 5,000 balloons to cover the 39 metre facade and will open Melbourne Design Week 2018. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

A woman daubed in colours kisses her monkey during Holi celebrations in Chennai. Photograph: P Ravikumar/Reuters

A woman walks past a 3D installation at Dubai Canvas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters

A member of the LGBT community warms up before taking part in a race on high heels at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

People take a bath in partly frozen Baltic sea in Sopot, Poland. Photograph: Matej Leskovsek/Reuters

Participants ride down a slope during the "Battle Sledge" unusual sleigh festival to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, at Sokolniki park in Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Participants whirl cans filled with burning wood chips during a celebration ahead of "Jeongwol Daeboreum" (Great Full Moon), which is a traditional Korean holiday that celebrates the first full moon of the lunar calendar, at a park in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters