Patna HC strikes down liquor ban in Bihar

September 30, 2016 13:26 IST

The Patna high court on Friday struck down the Bihar government's Prohibition of Liquor Act, terming it as 'illegal'.

The Nitish Kumar-led government prohibited liquor in the state on April 5 this year, making it the fourth dry state in the country after Gujarat, Kerala and Nagaland.

In mid-July, they amended the bill as per which all adults would be put behind bars if liquor was found in their homes irrespective of who consumes it.

The Supreme Court also dismissed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwani Upadhaya's plea, seeking a complete ban on liquor across the nation.

A division bench of the Apex court, headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri and Justice N V Ramanna, found no merit in his plea and dismissed it.

Earlier this month, 18 people died in a hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. However, Chief Minister Nitish refused to term the tragedy as a 'failure of prohibition' saying such incidents have happened in states where there was no ban on liquor.

Listing the virtues of the decision to declare Bihar a complete dry state in April last, Kumar said, "Steps taken by the state government (on alcohol ban) cannot be retreated."

On the loss of about Rs 5,000 crore revenue due to the prohibition, he said, "Around Rs 10,000 crore of the people are saved due to the liquor ban, which will be spent on good things and in turn further enhance the state's GDP."

However, the ban on the sale and consumption of toddy had been lifted by the state government under pressure from JD(U) ally Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Photograph: Reuters