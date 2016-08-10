BJP appoints Patel MLA Jitu Vaghani as new Gujarat president

August 10, 2016 19:00 IST

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday appointed Jitu Vaghani, a member of legislative assembly from Bhavnagar West constituency and a Patel, as its state unit president in place of Vijay Rupani who became the chief minister recently.

“Jitu Vaghani has been appointed as president of state BJP,” party spokesperson Harshad Patel said.

Vaghani, 46, a relatively young Patel face of the BJP, was earlier state unit’s youth wing president.

He has also worked as secretary of the party state unit in the past.

Vaghani belongs to Leuva Patel community among Patels.

His name was finalised by party president Amit Shah on Wednesday, and central party communicated it to the state unit, which declared it in Ahmedabad.

Vaghani won the election as an MLA for the first time in 2012. In 2007, he had lost against Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil.

Vaghani has apparently been chosen as party state unit president as BJP has made non-Patel leader Rupani the chief minister. Rupani belongs to the Jain community.

While the newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel belongs to Kadva sub-caste of Patels, Vaghani is from Leuva Patel sub-caste.

The BJP has chosen Vaghani apparently to give a message to Patel community, who are agitating for reservation in the state for last one year.

IMAGE: Jitu Vaghani. Photograph: @BJP_Gujarat/Twitter