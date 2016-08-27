Pakistan PM appoints 22 MPs as special envoys to 'fight Kashmir cause'

August 27, 2016 16:50 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday appointed 22 parliamentarians as special envoys “for fighting the Kashmir cause in different parts of the world”.

The Pakistani prime minister urged the special envoys to ensure their efforts for highlighting the Kashmir cause across the world so that he can shake the collective conscience of the international community during his address at the United Nations this September.

The move marks an escalation in Pakistan’s ongoing row with India over the unrest in Kashmir following the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani.

Sharif said Pakistan will remind the United Nations of its long-held promise of self-determination for the Kashmiri people, the report said.

Sharif’s remarks came on the 50th day of violent protests in Kashmir that have claimed 69 lives and left hundreds injured. India has accused Pakistan of inciting violence in Kashmir and supporting cross-border terrorism.

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Saturday said that Pakistan is ready to discuss the Kashmir dispute with its Indian counterpart.

Addressing the media, Abdul Basit said, “You all know that we took a step towards having dialogue but that didn't work out. We did send invite to India but that did not move forward. We do feel talks on Kashmir is needed.”