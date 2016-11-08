rediff.com

Pakistan keeps up the firing at the LoC, targets Indian posts in Nowshera

Pakistan keeps up the firing at the LoC, targets Indian posts in Nowshera

November 08, 2016 11:24 IST

Pakistani troops on Tuesday targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district by opening fire and lobbing mortar shells.

Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated, resulting in exchanges.

There has been firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Nowshera sector since 8:45 am, a senior army officer said.

There has been no casualty or injury to any one in the firing by Pakistan, he said.

Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire and targeted Mankote and Balakote areas of Mendhar sector in Poonch district on Monday.

On November 6, two army jawans were killed and five others were injured as Pakistani army opened fire in an attempt to facilitate two infiltration bids along the LoC in Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors of Poonch district.

There have been over 100 ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after the surgical strike.

The worst-ever Pakistani shelling targeting civil population took place on November 1 when eight persons, including two children and four women, were killed and 22 others injured along the International Border and the LoC in five sectors of Jammu-Kashmir.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

 

