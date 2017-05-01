rediff.com

2 jawans martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K

2 jawans martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K

May 01, 2017 13:09 IST

An army junior commissioned officer and a Border Security Force head constable were on Monday killed and another soldier was injured as Pakistan fired rockets at a forward defence location post of the paramilitary force along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation took place around 8:30 am. A JCO of the army and a BSF head constable were killed in the attack, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

“At about 0830 hours, there was heavy firing from Pakistani (army) posts at BSF posts along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district with rockets and automatic weapons,” the officer said.

Another BSF jawan was injured in the firing.

Troops guarding the border line retaliated effectively, the officer said.

Pakistani troops breached the truce along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri sectors seven times last month.

They violated the ceasefire in Poonch sector on April 19 and shelled mortars on forward posts in Noushera sector on April 17.

Pakistan had resorted to firing in the same sector on April 8, in Poonch district on April 5, in Bhimbher Gali sector on April 4 and twice on April 3 in Balakote and (Digwar) Poonch sectors.

Tags: Border Security Force, Line of Control, Poonch, Pakistan, J-K
 

