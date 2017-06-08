Pak using social media to misguide Kashmiris: Gen Rawat

June 08, 2017 10:44 IST

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that the condition in Kashmir will be normal soon.

This statement of the Army chief comes at a time when the situation in Kashmir remains volatile with protesters carrying out violent demonstrations against the army, some protests taking place in the middle of active operations launched by security forces against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the Valley.

The Army chief added that social media is an important tool being used by Pakistan to create unrest in Kashmir.

He said, "Pakistan is spreading disinformation among the youth of Kashmir with doctored videos and messages. This is further supported by some of the people in the valley who spread it and glamorise the young boys who have joined terrorist organisations."

Government estimates of active terrorists in the valley stand at 200, a marked reduction in numbers as compared to previous years, however, terror groups like Jamaat-ud-Dawa have gone for a tactical shift -- vigorous use of social media.

Also on the government radar are WhatsApp groups which aid the spread of misinformation among stone-pelting protesters.

JuD has taken out advertisements to join its 'workshops' to wage a social media war in Kashmir.

'Join #SocialMedia workshops to know Social Media as an instrument for Kashmir uprise,' an advertisement by Cyber Team JuD North Punjab read.

The programme was scheduled in five major cities of Pakistan with the last one being on April 17 this year in Lahore.