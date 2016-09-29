Pak troops fire at Indian positions on LoC

September 29, 2016 01:23 IST

In yet another ceasefire violation after the Uri terror attack, Pakistani troops on Wednesday targeted Indian positions with small firearms along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the firing, a police officer said.

“Pakistani troops resorted to firing by small arms along the LoC in Sabzian area of Poonch district this evening,” a police officer said.

Earlier on September 20, two days after the terror attack in Uri, Pakistani troops violated the border ceasefire in the same sector of Kashmir, targeting Indian army positions with small firearms.

On September 6, Pakistani Army pounded Indian positions with 120 mm mortar bombs and firing along the LoC in Poonch district.

On September 2, Pakistani troops had resorted to ceasefire violation by firing on forward army posts along the LoC in Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

Image for representation only.