India, Pak summon each other's envoys again

Last updated on: November 10, 2016 00:29 IST

Continuing the blame game, India and Pakistan on Wednesday summoned deputy high commissioners of each other to express concern over ceasefire violations even as India protested the manner in which the information of eight of its officials in Islamabad was made public, thereby, endangering their security and safety.

The ministry summoned the deputy high commissioner of Pakistan and conveyed the strong concern of the government of India on the continued violation of ceasefire along the International Border and the Line of Control by Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in New Delhi.

“Despite calls for restraint, Pakistan forces have committed 16 ceasefire violations since 3 November 2016 alone. As a result, there have been three fatal casualties during this period among Indian security forces.

“The Government conveyed that such loss of life is unacceptable and is strongly protested. In addition, the injuries to civilians during the shelling by Pakistan forces are deplorable and strongly condemned,” he said.

Swarup said India has also protested the manner in which the photographs of eight officials of the high commission of India in Islamabad were prominently displayed in newspapers in the wake of factually incorrect allegations by Pakistan government, and conveyed that this is against basic norms of diplomatic practice and courtesy, besides having the potential to endanger their security and safety.

“It is expected that the Pakistan side will desist from such actions in the future and will ensure the safety and security of all members of the high commission of India in Islamabad and their families,” Swarup added.

The Foreign Office said Director General (South Asia and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to ‘strongly condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations on November 8 by the Indian Forces on the Line of Control in Khuirata and Battal sectors’.

This is the sixth time in over two weeks that the Indian Deputy high commissioner has been summoned to the FO in Islamabad.

The FO said the ‘violation by India’ resulted in the death of four civilians, including a woman and a 10-year-old girl, besides causing injuries to seven others.

On his part, Singh protested against the unprovoked firing from Pakistani Rangers, saying it was primarily to give cover to infiltrators.

He also said casualties on the Indian side include both civilians and security forces in the ceasefire violations by the Pakistan.

The FO said that the director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate the continued incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, stop targeting the villages and civilians and maintain peace on the LoC.

It claimed that so far, this year, India has committed 222 ceasefire violations out of which 184 have been on the LoC and 38 on the Working Boundary, resulting in killing of 26 civilians and injuries to 107 others.