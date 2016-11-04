Injured in Pakistan firing, 14-month-old girl battles for life

November 04, 2016 13:33 IST

Undergoing treatment for severe neck, spinal and abdominal injuries at a hospital, 14-month-old Pari is a testimony of the “barbarism” unleashed by the Pakistan Rangers on unarmed civilians on the Indian side.

The girl has lost her grandfather, an aunt and two cousins in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on her village in Rangoor Camp on November 1. She underwent a life saving surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

“At this tender age she is unable to understand what tragedy has befallen on the family. Her parents were also injured in the Pakistani shelling,” Baljeet Kumar, a relative of Pari said.

Doctors attending to Pari said she received severe splinter injuries in the neck, spine and abdomen. Some portions of her intestines were also damaged. She has been operated for “Exploratory Latropomy” and has been placed under observation in the Intensive Care Unit.

While Pari is battling for her life in the hospital, her father, Rakesh Kumar, who was also injured in the attack, is recuperating in the same hospital.

“The attack on our village was sheer barbarianism unleashed by the Pakistani Rangers. They continued to pound our village for several hours, without giving us any time to run for safety. Pari is a living testimony of all this,” Geeta Kumari, another relative of Pari, said.

“Pari’s father has not been able to see her. He is injured in the leg. We had to lift him on our shoulders so that he could perform the last rites of his father,” Kumari said.

People across Jammu region have been praying for early recovery of Pari as she has become a symbol of the agony and pain being faced by the border residents across the region due to the continuous firing from across the border.

Rishab, 7, and Abhi, 5, were among the eight killed in the cross-border firing in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

“These kids had no idea of what cross-border firing is. Their life was cut short by the madness of Pakistan which deliberately targeted the civilian areas,” Pardeep Kumar, a relative of another injured border resident said.

Terming the attack on civilian areas the “height of barbarianism”, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said it is insane that small kids are targeted by the Pakistan.

“It is barbarianism on part of Pakistan to target kids. Pakistan is a rouge state which attacked villages and killed eight civilians and injured scores others including Pari,” he said.

Singh also said the Jammu and Kashmir government will take care of all medical expenses incurred for the treatment of the firing victims and will ensure that Pari gets the best possible medical care.

Image: Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visits Pari at the Government Medical College Hospital. Photograph: PTI