Pak Senate passes resolution condemning Modi's 'mothership of terror' remark

Last updated on: January 16, 2017 23:59 IST

Pakistan Senate has unanimously passed a resolution condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in which he described Pakistan as the "mothership of terrorism", calling it a "baseless" propaganda to divert international attention from "atrocities" in Kashmir.

The resolution moved by Sehar Kamran, a lawmaker of the opposition Pakistan People's Party appreciated the reaction of international community to this baseless propaganda by the Indian Prime Minister.

It drew a parallel between India's handling of the Kashmir issue and Israel's stance of Palestine.

The resolution said that the statement made by the Indian Premier was an effort to divert the attention of the international community from the Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Modi during the BRICS Summit in Goa in October had referred to Pakistan as the "mothership of terrorism....linked to terror modules across the world".

The resolution said that there will be no compromise on the sovereignty and defence of Pakistan and "our resolve to fight against terrorism and contribute towards bringing peace and harmony in the world".

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan will continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The minister said the India is making failed attempts to link the Kashmir freedom movement with cross border infiltration and terrorism. He said India's this campaign has failed at the diplomatic fronts.

Asif said India is also afraid of Pakistan's success in fight against terrorism. He claimed Pakistan's success has been recognised by the world and world bodies.

He claimed that India carried out 330 ceasefire violations including 290 violations on Line of Control and 40 on the Working Boundaries till December last. He also claimed that 45 civilians were killed and 138 injured in these violations. He said the frequency of the violations have been reduced after December.

He said India also claimed to carry out surgical strikes but these were faked. He said if India tried to make any effort to carry out surgical strikes in future these will be responded with full force and they will forget to carry out even faked strikes in future.

Speaking on the motion, the Senators strongly condemned the ceasefire violations by India on the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

The members described the violations as "cowardice act by the Indian forces". They said that India is also involved in such violations with other neighbouring countries including Nepal and Bangladesh. They said that the "evil designs" of Indian government should be highlighted at all the international fora.