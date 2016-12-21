Pak collecting more evidence from 'Indian spy': Aziz

December 21, 2016 15:55 IST

Pakistan said on Wednesday that it is gathering ‘more evidence’ from alleged Research and Analysis Wing spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and will share dossiers on India’s ‘involvement in subversive activities’ with the United Nations.

While briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz also regretted the ‘Indian aggression’ on the Line of Control.

Interrogation of Jadhav is underway and more evidences are being collected from him, he said.

‘Dossiers about Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan will be presented before the UN and other important countries after completion of investigation from Kulbhushan Jadhav,’ Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary said there are several UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute and that the international community should exert pressure on India for the implementation of these resolutions.

He claimed 45 Pakistani civilians have been killed due to ‘unprovoked Indian firing’ on the LoC and Islamabad has informed the UN in writing about these ‘violations’.

IMAGE: Sartaj Aziz