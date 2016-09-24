Pak calls off key trade exhibition in India

September 24, 2016 22:23 IST

Pakistan has cancelled a trade exhibition which was scheduled to be held next month in India, amid heightened tension between the two neighbours in the aftermath of the terror attack in Uri.

‘Due to current situations between Pakistan and India which are beyond TDAP's control, the event planned for 2016 has been called off,’ Trade Development Authority of Pakistan said in a statement on Friday.

The third edition of ‘Aalishaan Pakistan exhibition’ was scheduled to be held in October in New Delhi.

Reacting to the development, the Press Attache in Pakistan high commission in New Delhi said, “Yes the environment here is not conducive for such an event. We have seen in the past how right wing parties reacted to such Pakistan events. The latest move by MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) against Pak artistes is a point in case.”

The TDAP was already working on holding the trade show after the success of similar exhibitions held earlier in 2012 and 2014.

The exhibition was meant to promote bilateral trade between the two countries and bring buyers and sellers together on one platform, the Express Tribune reported.

For the two countries, bilateral trade amounted to Rs 206 billion during July-May of the last fiscal year, of which Rs 42 billion was exported by Pakistan and Rs 162 billion by India.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police issued a notice to MNS’ Amay Khopkar asking him not to get involved in any act which can cause disturbance in public.

MNS had on Friday threatened Pakistani artists to leave Mumbai within 48 hours or they will throw them out.