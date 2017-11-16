Padmavati's release can pose serious security issue in UP: Yogi govt to centre

Last updated on: November 16, 2017 10:43 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday apprised the centre that the release of Bollywood film Padmavati on December 1 will pose a law and order problem for the state.

In a letter written to the ministry of information and broadcasting, UP principal secretary-home, Arvind Kumar said the censor board should be apprised about the public resentment over the alleged distortion of facts in the movie.

"The censer board members should take a decision after taking into account people's views. They should be apprised about it.

"It has come to the notice through intelligence reports that the film's producers have presented the movie for censor board clearance. After the release of the trailer of the movie on October 9, various social and other organisations opposed the film," the letter said.

Kumar said such strong protests has created law and order problems in the state.

The letter further stated that "in view of the civic polls, polling for which is scheduled on November 22, November 26 and November 29 and the counting on December 1, and also the Barawafat procession by Muslims on December 2, the film's release can pose serious security issues".

Taking precautionary measures ahead of the scheduled release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh had earlier asked the force to remain extra vigilant.

"Keeping in view the protests against the movie by some organisations, the force should remain alert, especially at all malls and cinema halls with anti-riot equipment," Singh said in his directives to all district police chiefs.

"Enough police force should be kept in reserve so that it can be deployed when needed. Local intelligence units should also be alerted to keep an eye of unscrupulous elements so that effective timely action is taken," he said.

All the station house officers and senor police officers should do patrolling and keep an eye on the situation to avoid any untoward incident.

"In view of the (possible) dharna, agitation, traffic jam, arsoning -- all measures should be taken in advance and strict legal action initiated against those involved in such acts," he said.

Bhansali is facing the ire of various groups, who allege improper "depiction" of legendary queen Rani Padmavati in the movie.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role. Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji.