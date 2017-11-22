Padmavati: Shotgun questions silence of Bollywood biggies, PM, Irani

November 22, 2017 15:48 IST

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani as well as high profile Bollywood stars on their silence over the Padmavati controversy.

Sinha has often taken positions contrary to the party's official stand on issues such as demonetisation.

'How come our I and B Minister or our most popular Hon'ble PM (according to PEW) are maintaining stoic silence. High time!' he said on Twitter, referring to a recent survey by the Pew Research Centre, an American think tank.

The veteran actor, who is the BJP's MP from Patna Sahib, also asked why Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were quiet on the row over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

'As Padmavati becomes a burning controversy, people are asking why the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, most versatile Aamir Khan and most popular Shah Rukh Khan have no comments,' Sinha tweeted.

While Shah Rukh starred in Bhansali's Devdas, Bachchan worked with the director in Black.

Discussing his own views on the film, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Sinha said he 'would and should' speak only after the 'great filmmaker, producer S L Bhansali'.

'I speak only when I am spoken to and I will speak keeping in mind the interests of the filmmaker as well as the sensitivity, valour, loyalty of the great Rajputs,' Sinha said.

Padmavati has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history.

Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji.

However, Bhansali said in an appeal that there was no dream sequence and it was all a rumour.

Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. She finds mention in the 16th century epic poem Padmavat.

Earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on December 1, the release date of the film has been postponed by the makers till further notice.