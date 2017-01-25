Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi get Padma Vibhushan

Last updated on: January 25, 2017 19:48 IST

Political stalwarts Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar and former Lok Sabha speaker P A Sangma, cricketer Virat Kohli and Carnatic musician K J Yesudas were among the 89 people who were selected for this year's Padma awards.

Joshi, Pawar, Sangma and Yesudas figured among the list of seven people who were selected for Padma Vibhushan, country's second highest civilian award. Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, will not be conferred on anybody this year.

Among the other awardees in this category were Prof Udipi Ramachandra Rao, former Chairman of ISRO, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, spiritual master, yogi and mystic who has 70 lakh volunteers across the world, and Sunder Lal Patwa, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and a BJP veteran.

Out of the seven, Sangma and Patwa have been chosen for the award posthumously.

The number of Padma awardees this year is 89, which includes seven recipients each for Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Out of this, 19 of the awardees are women. The list also includes five persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and six posthumous awardees.

For the first time, the Padma list does not include any Bollywood actor.

Yoga Guru Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati, father of laparoscopic surgery in India Tehemton Udwadia, Grammy awardee and Hindustani classical instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhat, Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhron were among seven people selected for Padma Bhushan.

Other awardees in this category included Sanskrit scholar Devi Prasad Dwivedi, jain Spritual Guru Ratna Sundar maharaj and editor and political satirist Cho Ramaswamy, on whom the award will be conferred posthumously.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Sakshi Malik, the first woman wrestler from the country to win an Olympic medal, former Lok Sabha Secretary General T K Vishwanathan, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, former diplomat Kanwal Sibal and singer Kailash Kher are among 75 people chosen for this year's Padma Shri awards.

Well known endocrinologist M M Godbole, film critic Bhawana Somaaya, Farsi writer K N Pandita and French historian Michel Danino were among others who were selected for Padma Shri awards.

The government had received 18,000 nominations this time out of which 4,000 were submitted online.

Padma Vibhushan awardees:

Singer K J Yesudas

Spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Former Union minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi

Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao (Science & Engineering)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous)

Former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma (Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan awardees:

Musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad Dwivedi (Literature & Education)

Tehemton Udwadia (Medicine)

Spirritual guru Ratna Sundar Maharaj

Yoga guru Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati

Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

Journalist Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous)

Padma Shri awardees:

Basanti Bisht (Art-Music)

Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair (Art-Dance)

Aruna Mohanty (Art-Dance)

Bharathi Vishnuvardhan (Art-Cinema)

Sadhu Meher (Art-Cinema)

T K Murthy (Art-Music)

Laishram Birendrakumar Singh (Art-Music)

Krishna Ram Chaudhary (Art-Music)

Baoa Devi (Art-Painting)

Tilak Gitai (Art-Painting)

Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri Rao (Art-Sculpture)

Jitendra Haripal (Art-Music)

Kailash Kher (Art-Music)

Parassala B Ponnammal (Art-Music)

Sukri Bommagowda (Art-Music)

Mukund Nayak (Art-Music)

Purushottam Upadhyay (Art-Music)

Anuradha Paudwal (Art-Music)

Wareppa Naba Nil (Art-Theatre)

Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary (Civil Service)

T.K. Viswanathan (Civil Service)

Kanwal Sibal (Civil Service)

Birkha Bahadur Limboo Muringla (Literature & Education)

Eli Ahmed (Literature & Education)

Dr. Narendra Kohli (Literature & Education)

Prof. G. Venkatasubbiah (Literature & Education)

Akkitham Achyuthan Namboothiri (Literature & Education)

Kashi Nath Pandita (Literature & Education)

Chamu Krishna Shastry (Literature & Education)

Harihar Kripalu Tripathi (Literature & Education)

Michel Danino (Literature & Education)

Punam Suri (Literature & Education)

VG Patel (Literature & Education)

V Koteswaramma (Literature & Education)

Balbir Dutt (Literature & Education-Journalism)

Bhawana Somaaya (Literature & Education-Journalism)

Vishnu Pandya (Literature & Education-Journalism)

Dr. Subroto Das (Medicine)

Dr. Bhakti Yadav (Medicine)

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Waheed (Medicine)

Dr. Madan Madhav Godbole (Medicine)

Dr. Devendra Dayabhai Patel (Medicine)

Prof. Harkishan Singh (Medicine)

Dr. Mukut Minz (Medicine)

Arun Kumar Sharma (Others-Archaeology)

Sanjeev Kapoor (Others-Culinary)

Meenakshi Amma (Others-Martial Art)

Genabhai Dargabhai Patel (Others-Agriculture)

Chandrakant Pithawa (Science & Engineering)

Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray (Science & Engineering)

Chintakindi Mallesham (Science & Engineering)

Jitendra Nath Goswami (Science & Engineering)

Daripalli Ramaiah (Social Work)

Girish Bhardwaj (Social Work)

Karimul Hak (Social Work)

Bipin Ganatra (Social Work)

Nivedita Raghunath Bhide (Social work)

Appasaheb Dharmadhikari (Social Work)

Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal (Social Work)

Virat Kohli (Sports-Cricket)

Shekar Naik (Sports-Cricket)

Vikasa Gowda (Sports-Discus Throw)

Deepa Malik (Sports-Athletics)

Mariyappan Thangavelu (Sports-Athletics)

Dipa Karmakar (Sports-Gymnastics)

P R Shreejesh (Sports-Hockey)

Sakshi Malik (Sports-Wrestling)

Mohan Reddy Venkatrama Bodanapu (Trade & Industry)

Imrat Khan (NRI/PIO) Art-Music

Anant Agarwal (NRI/PIO) Literature & Education

H.R. Shah (NRI/PIO) Literature & Education-Journalism

Suniti Solomon (Posthumous) Medicine

Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya (Posthumous) Others-Archaeology

Dr. Mapuskar (Posthumous) Social Work

Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner) Social Work