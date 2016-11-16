Opposition to bring adjournment motion in LS over note ban

November 16, 2016 15:05 IST

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, are planning to bring an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to target the government on the issue of demonetisation.

Opposition leaders said the move is being planned to highlight the hardship caused to people including farmers, labourers and small traders due to demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

They said it is also to express concern over the ‘leakage’ of the decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on the first day of the winter session on Wednesday after paying glowing tributes to nine members and world leaders, including sitting Trinamool Congress MP Renuka Sinha.

On the first day of winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the Opposition and exchanged greetings with various leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Before the proceedings began, Modi entered the House and first met leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies present in the House, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Ram Vilas Paswan and Ashok Gajapati Raju.

Accompanied by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, the Prime Minister then walked up to the opposition benches to meet Gandhi and exchanged pleasantries with her. He was also seen interacting with TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kalyan Banerjee.

Modi spoke briefly to Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The home minister was seen talking to Gandhi for some time after exchanging pleasantries.

Rajnath Singh, Kumar and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs S S Ahluwalia were also seen talking to the leaders of TMC, which has upped the ante against the prime minister's demonetisation move.

After the House was adjourned, Modi was seen being greeted by a large number of BJP MPs, who had queued up along the aisle.

Thirteen parties led by main opposition Congress had on Tuesday resolved to vigorously raise the issue of hardship faced by the common people due to the exercise aimed at squeezing out black money from the system.

IMAGE: Leaders of opposition parties after a meeting in Parliament before the commencement of winter session in New Delhi on Tuesday. Shirish Shete/PTI Photo