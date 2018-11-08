Scars only getting more visible with time: Manmohan Singh on note ban

November 08, 2018 12:21 IST

Describing demonetisation as an “ill-fated” and “ill-thought” exercise, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on the decision’s second anniversary on Thursday that the havoc it unleashed on the economy and society is now evident.

The Congress leader asked the government to not resort to further unorthodox, short-term economic measures that can cause any more uncertainty in the economy.

“Today is a day to remember how economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time and understand that economic policy making should be handled with thought and care,” Singh said in a statement.

He urged the government to restore certainty and visibility in economic policies.

“Notebandi (demonetisation) impacted every single person, regardless of age, gender, religion, occupation or creed,” he said.

It is often said time is a great healer but unfortunately in the case of demonetisation, the scars and wounds of demonetisation are only getting more visible with time, Singh said.

The Congress, too, criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre’s move by calling it a ‘black day’ for Indian democracy and economy.

“The cost and destruction by demonetisation was endured by every citizen of this country other than few crony capitalist friends of Prime Minister Modi. Demonetisation was a black day for our democracy and our economy,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Congress party.

Resonating similar sentiments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “#DarkDay Today is the second anniversary of #DeMonetisation disaster. From the moment it was announced I said so. Renowned economists, common people and all experts now all agree.”

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

Since then, various opposition leaders have highly criticised the Centre’s move, while the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies have backed the decision.

-- With inputs from ANI