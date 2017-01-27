In a first, eunuch ties knot with man in Odisha

January 27, 2017 12:03 IST

Breaking all the barriers and stereotypes and in a first-of-its-kind instance, a eunuch named Meghna married a man Basudev in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

"I am very happy today and would like to thank Basudev for taking such a bold step to marry a transgender. People think transgenders can't marry or embrace motherhood, but I am proving them wrong," Meghna said, adding that she has the right to get married like any other women.

The beautiful bride further said that it was an arranged marriage and that she had received the marriage proposal from Basudev’s family.

The duo tied nuptial knot as per Hindu rituals.

Many people were present at the unique wedding, which also got a fair media coverage. Bhubaneshwar Mayor Anant Narayan Jena also attended the marriage and wished the couple.

The wedding was just like any other regular event, but with a different zing of thrill and courage in the air. The baraat witnessed absolutely unabashed dancing and transgenders, men and women alike shaking a leg with gusto.

The groom was earlier married to a woman and had four children but later he got divorced and then tied knot with Meghna.

"It will give a message to the society and the entire nation that transgenders can also marry," said a relative of the groom.

The Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment three years ago, recognising the rights of transgenders in the country. It gave transgenders a separate identity while voting, applying for passports, driving licence or admission to educational institutions.

IMAGE: Meghna speaks to media at the wedding. Photograph: ANI