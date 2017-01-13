Obama surprises Biden with top honour

January 13, 2017 09:27 IST

Barack Obama surprises his White House partner of eight years in a surprise ceremony.

IMAGE: US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden at the White House. Photographs: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

President Barack Obama awarded Vice-President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honour, in a surprise tribute to his White House partner of eight years.

Obama described the former Delaware Senator as "the best vice-president America's ever had" and a "lion of American history", during an emotional ceremony to honour the 74 year old at the White House.

"For the final time as President, I am pleased to award our nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Obama said.

IMAGE: Joe Biden, a famously emotional person, is teary-eyed after Obama presented him America's top civilian honour.

A visibly overwhelmed Biden said the award was more than he deserved.

"Mr President, I'm indebted to you. I'm indebted to your friendship. I'm indebted to your family," he said.

Obama said the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the "bromance" the two share.

IMAGE: Obama congratulates Biden after the ceremony.

"This is an extraordinary man, with an extraordinary career in public service," Obama said.

The President said the people of Delaware sent Biden to the Senate as soon as they could, electing him at the age of 29.

IMAGE: Obama looks at his watch in a jest at Biden's long speech.

The American vice-president can go on an on...

"It was eight-and-a-half years ago that I chose Joe to be my vice-president. There has not been a single moment since that time that I have doubted the wisdom of that decision," Obama said.

"It was the best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people."