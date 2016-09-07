Now read United Nations charter in Sanskrit

September 07, 2016 13:28 IST

The UN Charter, the seminal treaty of the United Nations, has now been translated into Sanskrit.

"The Charter is now in Sanskrit. Thank you Dr Jitendra Kumar Tripathi for this pioneering effort," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted on Tuesday.

Akbaruddin also tweeted a photo of the Charter’s Sanskrit cover.

Tripathi is Secretary of the Lucknow-based Akhila Bharatiya Sanskrit Parishad.

The United Nations Charter was signed on June 26 1945, in San Francisco, at the conclusion of the United Nations Conference on International Organisation, and came into force on October 24 1945. The Charter is available in all six official languages of the UN.

IMAGE: Tripathi is Secretary of the Lucknow-based Akhila Bharatiya Sanskrit Parishad. Photograph: Syed Akbaruddin/Twitter