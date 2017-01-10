'Non-Indian' Manipur students denied entry into Taj Mahal

January 10, 2017 09:43 IST

Racism once again reared its ugly head when Central Industrial Security Force personnel stopped a group of Manipuri students at the Taj Mahal on the account of them looking ‘non-Indian’.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the students -- who were from the Central Agricultural University in Imphal -- had gone to visit the monument as part of an all-India educational tour.

However, they were allegedly stopped by the CISF personnel and asked to produce proof of their nationality on Sunday.

Like most other sites, at the Taj Mahal, tickets for foreigners cost Rs 1,000 each. For Indians, it’s Rs 40. So, when these Manipur students wanted to enter, the guards allegedly thought that were trying to pass off as Indians so that they could enter with cheaper tickets.

If that wasn’t embarrassing enough, even after they showed their ID cards and a letter that stated that they were on a national tour, the CISF personnel did not relent. He asked for their Aadhaar cards.

It was only after the tourism police intervened that the group of students were allowed to enter.

The Archaeological Survey of India has now ordered an inquiry. The security staff has been asked to provide CCTV footage of the main gates of the Taj to verify the allegations.

Earlier, a Manipuri woman alleged that she was subjected to racial harassment at the international airport in New Delhi where an official asked her to prove her ‘Indian-ness.’