No! That can't be Trump shopping

Looks what these folks are up to!





IMAGE: US President Donald J Trump pushes a shopping cart at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Welfare Square food distribution centre in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 4, 2017.

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters





IMAGE: Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei river in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 4, 2017.

Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters





IMAGE: A runner rests during the Marathon des Sables in Paracas, Peru, December 3, 2017.

Photograph: Guadalupe Pardo/Reuters





IMAGE: Yuan Meng, a four-month-old baby panda, inside his enclosure during a ceremony attended by his godmother Brigitte Macron the French president's wife, and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Yesui (both not in the picture) at the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France, December 4, 2017.

Photograph: Benoit Tessier





IMAGE: Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, with employees in fancy dress (no prizes for guessing who they are togged up as) on brokers' annual charity day, London, December 5, 2017.

Photograph: Arthur Edwards/Reuters





IMAGE: Activists stage a protest on a mock tropical island beach representing a tax haven outside a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels, December 5, 2017.

Photograph: Francois Lenoir/Reuters