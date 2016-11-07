Telangana beggar pushes his dead wife's body on cart for 60 km

November 07, 2016 10:46 IST

First, it was a man who had to carry his wife’s body on his shoulders and now this!

A beggar from Telangana was forced to carry his wife’s body on a pushcart for 60 kilometres after he could not arrange money for an ambulance.

According to NDTV, the beggar Ramulu left from Hyderabad on Friday morning but lost his way in the night. He reached Vikarabad on Saturday afternoon after walking for about 60 km.

When locals saw him crying in the middle of the street, they were pained to hear his story and brought it to the notice of Vikarabad town sub-inspector of police Ravi.

The police, with the help of an advocate Ramesh Kumar, arranged an ambulance from the local Swami Vivekananda Trust and ensured that Ramulu along with the body of his wife was taken to his village in Sangareddy district. The cremation took place on Sunday morning.

The incident follows a spate of reports of a similar nature that have surfaced this year. In September, a man had to carry his ailing son on his shoulders from one department to another at a hospital in Kanpur after he was denied a stretcher. The child eventually died.

In another incident, a man was forced to carry his wife’s body after he was denied a hearse van in Odisha, while another had to carry his seven-year-old’s body as the ambulance reportedly left them halfway into the journey home.