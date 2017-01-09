Nitish says JD-U will review note ban on Jan 23; dismisses Lalu seating row

January 09, 2017 18:49 IST

Janata Dal-United president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday sought to scotch speculation over his delay in reviewing the outcome of demonetisation, saying the party would scrutinise scrapping of notes on January 23 and come out with comments after January 24.

Kumar did not make direct comment on the speculation of him becoming closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the wake of the show of bonhomie between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who praised him for the commendable arrangement for 350th Prakash Parva and also on liquor ban.

"It (the 'bonhomie') is your way of seeing things," he told reporters.

"It was a social event and we did not talk politics there," he said on his interaction with Modi on the dais as well both praising each other at the function in Gandhi Maidan on January 5.

On the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress resenting Lalu Yadav not being given a seat on the dais during the Prakash Parv event, Kumar said he did not plan the seating arrangement.

"The function was organised by the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee. They decided on the seating arrangement... It is a tradition to sit on the floor during such religious functions. Lalu ji knew it," he told reporters.

"How come somebody say that I made him sit on the floor? This is an attempt to derive political advantage by creating unnecessary controversies," Kumar said.

"Lalu ji himself has given a strong reply to shut the mouths of those trying to spark a controversy," he said.

On demonetisation, the chief minister said, there is no point speculating over the delay of the review.

Kumar said he had earlier announced that his priority was organisation of Prakash Parva, then Kalchakra puja of Buddhists and the human chain on January 21 to express people’s resolve towards prohibition.

"After completion of these events, a meeting of the three parties of the Grand Alliance government would be held on the fourth Monday (January 23) where the entire Cabinet would be present," he said.

"In the evening (of January 23), the core committee of JD-U would sit to review the outcome of the scrapping of Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 notes," he said adding the birth anniversary of veteran socialist leader Karpoori Thakur would be observed on January 24.

"After these events, I will interact with mediapersons and answer all queries," the chief minister said.

On the prime minister praising liquor ban in Bihar, Kumar counted virtues of prohibition and said over two crore people would take part in the January 21 human chain across the state in support of prohibition.

All parties are invited to join it without flags or banners, he said.

In a veiled attack on state BJP leadership, he said that outsiders are praising Bihar 'but a few among us are nitpicking due to political reason'.

The chief minister also highlighted the Centre's 'denial' to give financial assistance for the Prakash Parv event.

The Bihar government had written to both the National Democratic Alliance government and the previous United Progressive Alliance dispensation, seeking funds for creating infrastructure for the event but did not get the desired financial assistance from either of the two, Kumar said and added the state carried out major works using its 'limited' resources.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar share lighter moments during 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo