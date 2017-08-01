Nitish Kumar is a Paltu Ram, says Lalu

August 01, 2017 21:24 IST

The RJD supremo also said that Nitish should cover his body with saffron cloths and chant Jai Shri Ram.

M I Khan reports from Patna.

Continuing his attack on Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that the Bihar chief minister along with the Bharatiya Janata Party hatched a conspiracy against him and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

"Nitish Kumar and some Union leaders asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to raid and file cases against us," Lalu said.

He also claimed that the CBI raids at his residence could not be conducted without prior permission of the chief minister.

"Tejashwi was deputy chief minister, a constitutional post. How the CBI raided without informing the chief minister,” he wondered.

Nearly a week after Nitish Kumar resigned and dumped Lalu’s RJD and joined hands with the BJP to form new government, the RJD supremo called Nitish an "opportunist" and "Paltu Ram" (turncoat), who has neither principle nor ideology but only greed for power.

In a reply to Nitish’s remarks on Monday that he did not need certificate of secularism from any one, Lalu said, “Nitish Kumar is a communal. He has nothing to do with secularism.”

“Now Nitish Kumar should cover his body with saffron cloths and chant Jai Shri Ram,” he added.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav addresses a press conference at his residence in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo