Now, a citizens' petition for Ram temple AND mosque in Ayodhya

November 14, 2016 13:30 IST

The fresh initiative for settlement of the Ayodhya dispute, led by a former high court judge, has been signed by more than 10,000 Hindu and Muslims.

A fresh proposal for settlement of the Ayodhya dispute has been submitted to the Faizabad divisional commissioner, suggesting that a both a Ram temple and a mosque be built at the site.

The petition, it is claimed, has been signed by 10,502 members from both Hindu and Muslim communities with a former High Court judge, Palok Basu, leading the initiative.

Divisional Commissioner Surya Prakash Mishra, who is the receiver of the disputed site, said, "I received a memorandum regarding the dispute of Ayodhya and a bunch of photocopies containing some signatures. I have yet to decide what to do."

Basu, hopeful that the Supreme Court would take note of it, said, "We have moved this negotiation process in the Supreme Court through the authorized person (Faizabad Divisional Commissioner). We hope that the apex court will honour the public sentiments of peace and harmony."

Basu said their “local” effort to resolve the issue started in March 18, 2010.

In its September 30, 2010 ruling, the Allahabad High Court had awarded two parts of the site, where the Babri Masjid once stood, to Nirmohi Akhara and 'friend' of Ram Lalla and one part to Muslims, which went to Sunni Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh.

In the past, the main litigant in the Babri Masjid case, Hashim Ansari, and Akhara Parishad president Mahant Gyan Das had discussed an out-of-court settlement, which broadly talked about the 70-acres of disputed premises accommodating both mosque and temple with a partition wall, which will be 100 feet high.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had rejected the proposal, calling it an insult to the high court.

Ansari died in July this year.

Image: A Hindu activist walks past a temple wall, where devotees have written the name of Lord Ram, in Ayodhya in 2003. Photograph: Roy Madhur/Reuters