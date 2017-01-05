Army Chief Gen Rawat visits J&K, reviews security situation

Last updated on: January 05, 2017 23:35 IST

On his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking charge, new Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday reviewed the security situation and favoured a dynamic strategy to handle the "proxy war".

Rawat, who visited some forwards areas in Akhnoor and Rajouri sectors and interacted with troops, commended the soldiers for "strongly reciprocating to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan".

The army chief began his three-day tour by visiting the Udhampur-based Northern Command where he was briefed by Lt Gen Devraj Anbu.

"The army chief chief reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also operational preparedness of Northern Command at a high-level meeting," officials said.

General Rawat lauded the role of the Northern Command in restoring peace and normalcy during the recent unrest, they said.

"We need to evolve a dynamic strategy to handle the proxy war and defeat enemy's nefarious designs in Jammu and Kashmir," the army chief said.

Gen Rawat flew to 16 Corps headquarters based in Nagrota and visited some forwards areas in Akhnoor and Rajouri sectors where he interacted with troops.

Praising the soldiers for responding effectively to ceasefire violations, the army chief has said, "Every soldier of our army plays an important role towards security of the nation because it is the contribution of every soldier that makes the army efficient and strong."

Northern command looks after the operational command of Jammu and Kashmir and Line of Control, Actual Ground Position Level with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh.

Gen Rawat will be visiting Srinagar and Siachen during his tour. He will also be visiting formations at Kupwara and Anantnag, where he will be briefed about the prevailing security situation and will interact with officers and men, the officials said.

Gen Rawat took charge on December 31, succeeding Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag, who retired after 42 years of service.

Gen Rawat was commissioned in the 5th Battalion of the 11 Gorkha Rifles in December 1978 from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and has vast experience in high altitude warfare and counter-insurgency operations.

He commanded an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Sector, a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and an infantry division in the Kashmir Valley, a Corps in the eastern theatre and the Southern Command.

Gen Rawat has held important staff appointments at Directorate General of Military Operations and Military Secretary's Branch at Army headquarters.

Photograph: Indian Army