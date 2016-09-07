NCP MLA 'holds court' to 'punish' molestation accused

September 07, 2016 16:13 IST

A video purportedly showing Nationalist Congress Party member of legislative assembly Jitendra Awhad ‘holding court’ for a teenage molestation victim, wherein she is seen hitting the accused, has gone viral after the lawmaker uploaded the clip on social media.

The 19-year-old victim, who lives in a nearby locality and her alleged harasser were called on Monday night to Awhad’s office in Thane, where the accused was ‘taught a lesson’ by the girl and the supporters of the Kalwa-Mumbra legislator, the post enclosed with the video stated.

The post read that the victim was shocked and on the verge of committing suicide due to frequent harassment by the 22-year-old college student.

The alleged molester was handed over to the police after being 'punished' by the victim, who is also a college student, the post said.

Police Sub Inspector A D Gangavane of Naupada police station said the youth has been booked under Sections 354(a), (b) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

The molester was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday after the victim lodged a complaint alleging that he made sexual advances at her often and molested her, police said.

The video, meanwhile, has kicked up a row giving in to allegations that the NCP MLA has taken law into his hands and ‘supervised’ the beating of the accused along with his supporters.

IMAGE: Jitendra Awhad. Photograph: @jitendra.awhad/Facebook