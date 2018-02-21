Nawaz Sharif disqualified as PML-N chief

February 21, 2018 20:08 IST

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as the head of a political party, in a blow to Nawaz Sharif who will no longer remain the chief of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Sharif, 68, was disqualified by the apex court in the Panama Papers case last year under Article 62 of the Constitution for failing to declare a receivable salary as an asset.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said that it is mandatory for a party head to fulfil the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 as a party head is powerful and political parties control the government, Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Awami Muslim League, PPP and others petitioned the apex court against the Elections Act 2017.

The passage of the Elections Act 2017 bulldozed through the Upper and Lower houses last year paved the way for Sharif to resume his position as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief following his disqualification from public office.

The apex court began hearing the case in January 2018.

Justice Nisar, while reading out the verdict, said that a person who is disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution is not eligible to sign on any document needed to nominate someone to the National Assembly or Senate.